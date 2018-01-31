Push to ban personal use of campaign funds unlikely to pass

Virginia capitol building (Photo: WVEC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A push to bring Virginia in line with almost every other state and ban the personal use of campaign funds has little chance of success this year.



Elected officials in both parties have advocated for a ban, including Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.



But a Senate panel voted Tuesday against a bill to prohibit using campaign funds for personal use, instead sending the measure for further study. The move signals that there aren't enough votes in the Senate to pass the measure this year.



Virginia is one of handful of states that do not outlaw the personal use of campaign funds and generally has one of the least regulated campaign finance systems in the country.



