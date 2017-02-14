Reminder: Virginia 4 p.m. Burning Law goes into effect February 15

firefighters helped battle a wildfire (Photo: Toa55/Thinkstock)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia's 4 p.m. Burning Law is kicking into effect as the wildfire season begins in the Commonwealth.

The law prohibits open burning between the hours of midnight and 4 p.m. each day, starting February 15.

Under the law, burning is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Yet, officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry ask that people do not start open fires if the weather conditions are favorable for the fire to escape. That includes low humidity, warm temperatures and winds over 10 miles per hour.

The law remains in effect each year until April 30.

(© 2017 WVEC)