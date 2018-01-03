WVEC
Retiring Virginia House speaker has emergency heart surgery

The Associated Press , WVEC 11:00 AM. EST January 03, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia state House Speaker William Howell is recovering from emergency heart surgery.

Spokesman Matthew Moran said Howell had surgery Tuesday evening after experiencing chest pains.

Moran said Howell is set to spend a few days recovering in the intensive care unit at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

The 74-year-old Howell announced his retirement last year and his term in office ends next week when the 2018 legislative session begins.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


