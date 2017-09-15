Robert E. Lee statue protest, counter protest this weekend in Richmond

(Photo: Martin Falbisoner)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Richmond police are preparing for possible protests on Monument Avenue Saturday.

According to Facebook, Protect The General Robert E. Lee Monument Rally hosted by CSA II: The New Confederate States of America is expected to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event says 82 people are going, and over 600 people are interested in attending. The details of the event explains this rally is about heritage, not hate.

A counter protest is expected to meet at the Maggie Walker Monument in Richmond.

A Facebook event, Richmond Stands United For Racial Justice Rally! hosted by the First UU Church of Richmond, Richmond Peace Education Center, and Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Police, is expected to take place from 8:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the event page, 338 people plan on attending the event, and more than 850 people are interested.

According to WRIC, many residents and even city officials are uncertain how the rally will turn out this weekend. Richmond's mayor and police chief agree that the city is prepared to handle any situation.

If someone has a mask on, we're not asking them to take it off - we're making an arrest. #RVA0916 #RVA pic.twitter.com/nUMMC1JLVz — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 14, 2017

Richmond wants people to protest peacefully.

Roads are being closed down Friday near the Robert E. Lee statue in preparation for the events. They are not expected to reopen until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY REMINDER: There will be road closures and no parking zones on several streets beginning at 9 a.m pic.twitter.com/bOkhKXYJay — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) September 15, 2017

“If people are thinking of showing up this weekend, my advice is this: obey the laws and let us treat one another with respect,” Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said.

