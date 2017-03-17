Ruling in Va. gerrymandering trial forthcoming

file image (Photo: AP, AP2002)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant will soon rule on whether 11 General Assembly districts lawmakers drew in 2011 are constitutional.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the three-day gerrymandering trial closed Wednesday.

The case relates to five state House districts and six Senate districts. Voters in the districts, represented by the redistricting reform group OneVirginia2021, say the lines are an illegal gerrymander.

The defendants are the House, represented by law firm BakerHostetler, and state election officials, represented by the office of the Attorney General. They argue that lawmakers drew district lines that satisfy the law.

The case is one of two pending legal challenges to district lines drawn by the General Assembly. A second case in federal court argues that lawmakers drew lines to help solidify Republican-friendly majority-white districts.

