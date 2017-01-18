Seals showing up along Virginia shorelines

Seal found on Virginia Beach in 2016. (Photo: Benjamin David Cohen)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Aquarium says winter can bring some amazing visitors to the state's shoreline -- including whales and seals!

Officials at the aquarium say its Stranding Response Team receives dozens of calls each year reporting the location of hauled out seals, which is helpful for population surveys and research.

Beach visitors are urged to leave the animals alone, if spotted. Virginia Aquarium staff say it is normal behavior for seals to haul out onto beaches and rocky outcroppings to rest, and approaching these animals is dangerous for humans, as well as the seal.

Seals are protected by federal law and should not be approached or harassed. If threatened, seals may bite people or other animals. It is important to keep these animals wild, and feeding seals may result in them associating people with food, officials say.

Anyone who sees a seal is asked to call the Stranding Response Program at 757-385-7575 as soon as possible, regardless of the animal’s condition.

