Search is on for missing Virginia teens

Bryanna Costley (left) and Tykyah Gibbs (right) (Photo: Greensville County Sheriff's Office)

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teenagers.

Bryanna Costley and Tykyah Gibbs, both 16, were last seen Sunday night around 8:20 p.m. at the Blimpie sub shop on Jarratt Avenue in Jarratt.

Costley is described by police as 5’1″, 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood and red pajama pants. She had her hair in a long ponytail.

Gibbs is described by police as 5’7″ and was last seen wearing black, leggings, a white t-shirt and a black coat.

If you see these individuals please report their location, immediately, to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.

