Sen. Warner, Kaine renew effort to honor Va. native american tribes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are leading the effort to recognize and honor six Virginia Indian Tribes.

The Senators introduced legislation on the 400th anniversary of Pocahontas' burial.

The Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017 would grant the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan, and the Nansemond tribes legal standing and status in direct relationships with the U.S. government.

"These six tribes have treaties that predated the United States, but because of this historical quirk and the systematic destruction of their records, they have been denied federal recognition and the services that come along with it. Congress can fix this injustice by passing our bill and granting these tribes the federal recognition they deserve," the Senators said in a statement.

It would also allow the tribes to:

Compete for educational programs and other grants only open to federally recognized tribes

Repatriate the remains of their ancestors in a respectful manner. Many of these remains reside in the Smithsonian, but without federal status there is no mandate to return the remains

Provide affordable health care services for elder tribal members who have been unable to access care

The bill has passed the House of Representatives in two previous Congresses. Kaine and Warner introduced two previous versions of the bill in the 113th and 114th Congress. Both passed out of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs but never were brought to the floor for a vote.

