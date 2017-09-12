Senate approves measure condemning white nationalists

The Robert E. Lee monument in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: AP Photo/ Julia Rendleman)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved a resolution condemning white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups following a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia introduced the measure along with four colleagues from both parties. The resolution, approved unanimously Monday night, recognizes a woman who was killed Aug. 12 and 19 others who were injured after a car allegedly driven by a neo-Nazi slammed into a crowd of demonstrators protesting the rally in Charlottesville.

The resolution describes Heather Heyer's death as a "domestic terrorist attack" and acknowledges two Virginia state troopers who died in a helicopter crash near the protests.

The resolution urges the Trump administration to "use all resources available to address the growing prevalence" of hate groups in America.

