Series of bills involving Confederate statues is voted down

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A series of bills to facilitate the removal or relocation of Confederate statues has been voted down after top Virginia Democrats called for Confederate statues to be taken down.



A House of Delegates subcommittee overwhelmingly voted down the series of bills.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Wednesday's vote means that the state won't be getting rid of its memorials to the lost cause anytime soon because another panel already voted down a similar bill in the Senate.



Top Virginia Democrats, including Gov. Ralph Northam, called last year for Confederate statues to be taken down, saying they're seen by many as painful reminders of racial injustice and white supremacy.



© 2018 Associated Press