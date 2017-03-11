Sheriff's deputy killed in Carroll County tractor-trailer crash

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Curtis A. Bartlett (Photo: WSET-TV)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

WSET-TV reports the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 58 and the I-77 exit 14 ramp.

Authorities said 32-year-old Curtis A. Bartlett, a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, was responding to an ongoing pursuit with another Carroll County deputy and Virginia State Police.

Bartlett was heading west on Route 58 with his emergency lights on when he collided with a tractor-trailer making a left turn onto Route 58 from exit 14, off I-77.

The tractor-trailer was traveling at 25 miles per hour, officials said.

The 59-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt and has not been charged in the crash, police said.

© 2017 WVEC-TV