Small earthquake shakes central Virginia

Seismograph Earthquake Activity (Photo: allanswart/Thinkstock)

OILVILLE, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in central Virginia.

Zachary Reeves, duty seismologist at the National Earthquake Information Center, said by telephone that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred around 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the Oilville area of Goochland County at a depth of nearly 7 miles. He says there have been no reports of damage.

Reeves says so far, there have been more than 270 reports of people feeling the earthquake, including some from Powatan, Maidens and Richmond.

© 2017 Associated Press