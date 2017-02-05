State police issue senior alert for missing Staunton woman

Barbara A. Morrison (Photo: Virginia State Police)

STAUNTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing elderly woman from Staunton.

Barbara A. Morrison, 82, was last seen February 4 at 508 Elledin Avenue in Staunton. Staunton police say she drove away in a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra with Virginia license plates YDP-5608.

Police say it is unclear what direction Morrison was headed, however, she is from the Alexandria, Va. area and has previously been found in the Elkton, Va. area.

Morrison is described as 5'2" and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark pants, black jacket and had a black purse. She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on Morrison's whereabouts is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

