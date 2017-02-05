State police: Missing Virginia woman found safe

STAUNTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police says an elderly Virginia woman reported missing Sunday morning has been found safe.
Barbara A. Morrison, 82, was reported to have last been seen February 4 at 508 Elledin Avenue in Staunton. Staunton police say she drove away in a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra with Virginia license plates YDP-5608.
Virginia State Police reported Morrison had been safely located in Fairfax shortly after 2 p.m.
