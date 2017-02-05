State police: Missing Virginia woman found safe

Barbara A. Morrison (Photo: Virginia State Police)

STAUNTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police says an elderly Virginia woman reported missing Sunday morning has been found safe.

Barbara A. Morrison, 82, was reported to have last been seen February 4 at 508 Elledin Avenue in Staunton. Staunton police say she drove away in a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra with Virginia license plates YDP-5608.

Virginia State Police reported Morrison had been safely located in Fairfax shortly after 2 p.m.

