State Police: Woman traveling too fast for weather, road conditions dies

MIDDLESEX, CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 29-year-old woman died after she was driving too fast for weather and road conditions on Saturday.

Katherine Pinzone was driving west on Route 33 just before 6 a.m. in her 2008 Suzuki SX4 when her car hit an ice patch and ran off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle overturned and Pinzone was ejected, state police said.

She was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

