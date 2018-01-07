WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 11 closing alerts
Close

State Police: Woman traveling too fast for weather, road conditions dies

Staff , WVEC 9:38 AM. EST January 07, 2018

MIDDLESEX, CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 29-year-old woman died after she was driving too fast for weather and road conditions on Saturday. 

Katherine Pinzone was driving west on Route 33 just before 6 a.m. in her 2008 Suzuki SX4 when her car hit an ice patch and ran off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle overturned and Pinzone was ejected, state police said. 

She was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. 

 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories