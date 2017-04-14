Stranger finds, returns cherished quilt to Virginia woman

Rachel Bowen, left, with her cherished quilt. Submitted photo.

DANVILLE, Va. — A woman who feared she had lost her family heirloom quilt for good got a welcome surprise Wednesday.

Rachel Gibson Bowen reunited with her treasured quilt after her son accidentally donated it to Goodwill. She hadn't seen it since March 8.

The quilt was woven by her grandmother, sewed in part by her mother and finished by friends. She posted flyers all around the area and on Facebook offering a $500 reward for anyone who found and returned the quilt.

Bowen got a call from a woman in Victoria, Va. who bought the quilt at a local Goodwill store.

Bowen drove to Victoria to thank to woman and pick up the quilt. She also brought the the woman the $500 reward.

"When I gave it to her, I said I feel like there's a reason that this happened. You must need this for something," Bowen explained. "And she he said yeah, I desperately need a new vehicle. God does everything for a reason and I think this was it."

Rachel's overjoyed to have quilt back after accidentally donating it. Stranger returned it after seeing flyers @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ySM4b8BsPc — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) April 13, 2017

