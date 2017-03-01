Supreme Court mainly rules for black voters in Virginia case

Demonstrators hold a banner on the steps of the Supreme Court during a 2012 protest against the death penalty. (Photo: Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is mainly ruling for African-Americans in Virginia who say lawmakers packed 12 legislative districts with black voters to make other districts whiter and more Republican.

The justices said Wednesday that a lower court that upheld the 12 districts used the wrong legal standard when it determined that race did not play too large a role in creating the districts.

African-Americans made up at least 55 percent of eligible voters in each district.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in his majority opinion that the three-judge federal court should re-examine the case and figure out whether the 55 percent figure was necessary so that minority voters in each district could elect a candidate of their choice.

Kennedy said the lower court correctly analyzed one of the 12 districts.

SCOTUS rules against gerrymandered Republican House of Delegates map. A victory for democracy in Virginia. https://t.co/PdTTe3g5bI — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) March 1, 2017

