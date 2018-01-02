Swan Lake On Ice: Firefighters free frozen swan in Richmond

Richmond firefighters were able to rescue this swan that had become stuck in a frozen pond. (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Firefighters in Virginia's capital have freed a swan stuck for hours in the middle of a frozen pond.

News outlets report that Richmond firefighters and animal control freed the swan from its plight as temperatures remained well below freezing on Monday.

Firefighter put a boat into the frozen pond near Stony Point Apartments and broke up the ice around the swan, which eventually climbed up the embankment and headed into the neighborhood.

Capt. Mark Wagner with the fire department said despite somewhat waterproof gear, firefighters still get wet dealing with water, making it difficult to work in the cold. Despite the difficult conditions, he emphasized the swan's rescue was a unique experience.

