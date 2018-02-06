Teen runaways steal parents' SUV in Gloucester, found safe

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies found two teenagers who ran away from home on Monday.
13-year-old Carissa McMillan was last seen at her home around midnight Tuesday, while 14-year-old Sawyer Lemon was last seen at his home around 12:30 a.m.
The Gloucester Sheriff's Office says both teens left notes saying they were running away from home, and they took a Silver 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe that is owned by Sawyer's parents. The SUV has a Virginia license plate "LEMNLND."
It was not known what time Tuesday morning the pair left, or where they were heading. Deputies say the teens are in a relationship together.
Around 3 p.m. on Monday, the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said they found the teens. They are safe and their parents have been notified.
