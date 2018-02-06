Teen runaways steal parents' SUV in Gloucester

Sawyer Lemon and Carissa McMillan (Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding two teenagers who ran away from home.

13-year-old Carissa McMillan was last seen at her home around midnight Tuesday, while 14-year-old Sawyer Lemon was last seen at his home around 12:30 a.m.

The Gloucester Sheriff's Office says both teens left notes saying they were running away from home, and are believed to have taken a Silver 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe that is owned by Sawyer's parents. The SUV has a Virginia license plate "LEMNLND."

It is not known what time Tuesday morning the pair left, or where they may be heading. Deputies say the teens are in a relationship together.

Anyone who knows of Sawyer and Carissa's whereabouts, or the location of the SUV is asked to call the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office at 804-693-3890.

