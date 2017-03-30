Today marks one year since death of Trooper Chad Dermyer

Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer (Photo: Handout)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WVEC) -- It was one year ago today that Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond.

A bridge in Newport News will now be named after Dermyer.

Earlier this month, Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved legislation that would change the name of the State Route 143 Bridge over I-64 in Newport News to, “Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.”

Dermyer was 37 when he was shot and killed at a Richmond Greyhound bus station on March 31, 2016. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A few months prior to his death, Dermyer was interviewed by 13News Now reporter LaSalle Blanks after he helped rescue a dog on I-64:

On Wednesday, Richmond firefighters were honored for their bravery when responding to the deadly shooting at the Greyhound Bus Station. The crew went inside the terminal to find the victims who were shot and helped treat them amid the chaos.

The firefighters were quick to tell our news partners at WRIC 8News they were just doing their job and Dermyer was the real hero that day.

PHOTOS: Remembering Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer

© 2017 ABC News