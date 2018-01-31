WVEC
Close

Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with truck near Charlottesville

13News Now Breaking News

Staff , WVEC 12:11 PM. EST January 31, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- A train that was carrying Republican members of Congress was involved in an accident Wednesday morning.

A GOP aide told The Associated Press that no lawmakers were injured. 

The train hit a dump truck near Charlottesville as it was transporting the Congressmen to a Republican retreat in West Virginia.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Some members of Congress, including Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted from the train that they were fine. 

 

The office of Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the lawmaker and doctor was helping people who were injured.

 

 

Lawmakers said that the drivers of the truck were injured in the collision.

 

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories