'Trash Raccoon' hitches ride, encourages DC to hang in there

(Photo: Helena B. Evich / @hbottemiller)

ROSSLYN, VA (WUSA9) - A determined D.C.-area raccoon could be the 2017 version of that inspirational poster of a kitten with the phrase 'Hang in there.'

Twitter user Helena Evich (@hbottemiller) snapped a photo of a raccoon clinging to the ladder on the back of a trash truck.

It wasn't just any trash truck. The word 'HEIL' appears just above a depiction of Old Glory.

This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!



>And yes I alerted the driver pic.twitter.com/L3y3JFBpFx — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

“This raccoon is having a rough morning-just wanted some trash & ended up in Rosslyn!” Evich captioned the photo, which has thousands of retweets since it was posted around lunchtime Friday.

It turns out, Rosslyn wasn’t the raccoon’s final destination.

The City of Falls Church said police responded to the trash truck near Hillwood Ave. and tried to catch the masked bandit, but enterprising raccoon scampered off toward the Larry Graves park area.

Luckily, the raccoon did not appear to be sick and residents in the area don’t need to be alarmed by the little guy.

Which is a good thing. He (or she?) has become a symbol of hope for some Americans who need a little positivity in their lives.

This has now surpassed 700k views. Who knew the entire internet would identify so strongly with a raccoon in a pickle? #trashraccoon https://t.co/5VDka7Jvik — Helena B. Evich (@hbottemiller) February 17, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)