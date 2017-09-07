Trial postponed for man accused in Maryland sisters' killing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The trial of a man accused of killing two young Maryland sisters who disappeared more than 40 years ago has been postponed, at least by a day.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. was scheduled to go on trial Sept. 12 on two counts of first-degree felony murder in the killings of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon. The sisters were last seen near a mall in Washington's Maryland suburbs in March 1975.

A notation in online court records indicating the jury trial would begin on Sept. 12 in Bedford County has been withdrawn. The records now show that a pre-trial motion hearing is scheduled that day.

It was not clear when the trial will begin.

Prosecutors and Welch's attorneys declined to comment, citing a gag order issued by the judge.

