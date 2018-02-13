Trump budget slashes Chesapeake Bay cleanup funding by 90%

(Photo: 13News Now)

(Delmarva Now) -- The Trump administration is proposing a 90 percent cut in federal funding for the Chesapeake Bay cleanup, drawing rebukes from environmentalists who say it will cripple the monumental effort.

The president's 2019 budget recommendation, released Monday, slashes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's annual bay budget from $73 million to $7.3 million.

That would leave funding available for monitoring the cleanup's progress but none for restoration projects carried out by the District of Columbia and the six states in the watershed.

In 2017, the EPA dealt out $48 million to the states, including $13 million in Maryland.

While states also contribute millions of their own, the federal share helps ensure progress stays on track to meet the effort's 2025 deadline, supporters say.

“To lose funding for the Chesapeake Bay restoration effort would hinder the years of the progress that we have made to clean our local waterways,” said Jeff Hortsman, executive director of ShoreRivers, a Mid-Shore environmental group. “It would result in a loss of skilled environmental expertise and eliminate important jobs, both of which are necessary and vital to complete the bay cleanup."

The new budget puts environmentalists in much the same boat they were in last year, when Trump's inaugural budget proposed eliminating the program's funding.

They are returning to the same argument: that deep cuts would undermine the effort at a time when positive results are just beginning to show.

“Today, pollution is down. Jobs have been created, human health protected and local economies improved. The dead zone is getting smaller; crabs, oysters and underwater grasses are rebounding," said William Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "A budget cut of this magnitude would kill that progress."

In its own analysis last January, the environmental group assigned the bay a "health index" grade of C-minus, the highest score in the report's 18-year history.

Formal attempts to clean up the bay, America's largest estuary, date back more than three decades. But the work received a huge boost in 2010, when the watershed states agreed to put themselves on a "pollution diet" to limit further water-quality degradation.

