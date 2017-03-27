Univ. of Virginia sees record number of applicants

University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A record number of students applied to the University of Virginia this year.



Local news media outlets report that nearly 37,000 students applied to be a part of the class of 2021 at the Charlottesville school. That's a more than 13 percent increase over the number of students that applied in the previous year.



Nearly 10,000 of those students were accepted.



The school says students from all 50 states and some 90 countries were admitted.

