UVA's Sullivan stepping down as president but remaining at school

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan (Photo: Dan Addison, University Communications)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- University of Virginia (UVA) President Teresa Sullivan said Friday that she would step down from the position.

Sullivan asked the UVA Board of Visitors to begin a search process to determine her successor.

In a message to the university community, Sullivan wrote that she and her husband, who is a law professor, have "cherished" the opportunity to serve UVA since Sullivan was elected president in January 2010.

"UVA’s distinguished faculty, dedicated staff, and accomplished students demonstrate their capacity for achievement daily through their scholarship, discoveries, creative work, and the numerous awards and accolades that they regularly collect," Sullivan wrote. "As 2017 begins, UVA is strong and positioned for even greater strength in our educational offerings, research programs, and health system."

The university said Sullivan will be named university professor and president emerita at the conclusion of her service as president. Sullivan will join the teaching faculty after a research leave.

In her message to the community, Sullivan said, "This is not a farewell note. We have unfinished business to do in the months ahead, and with your continued effort and sustained energy we will do that work together. I will be working at full speed for UVA until the very last day of my time in office."

University Rector William H. Goodwin praised Sullivan for her service in a news release issued by the university which outlined Sullivan's accomplishments."

“Terry Sullivan is one of the hardest-working university presidents in the country, and her steadfast commitment to serving UVA, its students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters is truly remarkable,” Goodwin said. “During her tenure as president, Terry has devoted herself to continue a tradition of excellence that has established the University of Virginia as a nationally preeminent public research institution of higher education. On behalf of the Board of Visitors, I wish to thank her and Doug for their service to the University community and to the commonwealth, and recognize her strong record of accomplishments as the University’s eighth president.”

Goodwin said details of the search committee to find Sullivan's replacement and the search process soon will be announced.

