Va. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault

LOUDOUN CO., VA. - A Loudoun gymnastic coach has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile female at the NVGA gymnastics studio in Ashburn during an open gym event, police say.

Brian D. Nguyen, 43, of Sterling, is currently being held without bond after he was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault.

RELATED: Olympic medalist speaks out about sexual abuse

According to police, the victim reported to her parents that she was inappropriately touched by the coach while at the gym with friends on December 2, 2017.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Detective S. Smith of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim's Unit at 703-777-0475.

© 2018 WUSA-TV