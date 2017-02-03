Va. lawmakers aim to address Airbnb regulations

AirBnB logo. (Photo: AirBnB)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Lawmakers in Richmond are hoping to address Airbnb regulations here in the Commonwealth.

Under the proposed legislation, people who rent out their homes through Airbnb and other online home renting platforms would have to register their names and addresses with their cities.

It also mandates that Airbnb hosts obtain a Virginia ABC license if they want to serve alcohol to guests.

The bill is expected to go up for a final vote sometime next week.

