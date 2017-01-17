Va teen inspires stricter seat belt

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vigil to Remember Sidea Griffin
-
Family of Missing Mom Speaks
-
Vigil Planned for Murdered Teenager
-
Memorial service for SEAL who died while kayaking
-
New bill aims to close appeal loophole
-
Police search for two missing Virginia teens
-
Newport News man shot dead in home
-
WVEC Live Video
-
Inauguration Week: LGBT support for Trump
More Stories
-
Police send out alert following attack on Regent campusJan 17, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
With Burfoot still on the job, new bill aims to…Jan 17, 2017, 6:13 a.m.
-
Warming up!Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.