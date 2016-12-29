RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is partnering with the crowdsourced navigation app Waze to offer more real-time information to drivers.
VDOT recently announced in a statement the partnership in which the private and public entities will share app and website data. Waze apps provide up-to-date traffic information - like speeds, accidents and navigation - based on reports provided by users.
The agreement with VDOT is part of the Connected Citizens program offered by Waze whereby the company and municipalities share data. Waze will feed VDOT its anonymous data on thinks like speeds and congestion. The highway department in turn will provide the 511 information on things like construction zones and incidents to Waze.
Waze says it has connected citizen partnerships with 55 municipalities.
VDOT to partner with Waze traffic app to help drivers
