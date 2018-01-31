VDOT truck involved in 3-vehicle crash in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Police said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Southampton Parkway westbound on Route 718.
One of the vehicles involved was a VDOT truck.
There were injuries reported, and the person was taken to a hospital to be treated.
There's no word on what caused the accident at this time.
