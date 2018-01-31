WVEC
VDOT truck involved in 3-vehicle crash in Southampton County

January 31, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. 

Police said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Southampton Parkway westbound on Route 718. 

One of the vehicles involved was a VDOT truck. 

There were injuries reported, and the person was taken to a hospital to be treated.

There's no word on what caused the accident at this time. 

