VDOT trucks involved in 3-vehicle crash in Southampton County

(Photo: Courtland Volunteer Fire Department)

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Police said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Southampton Parkway westbound on Route 718.

Two of the vehicles involved are VDOT trucks, the other is a tractor-trailer.

According to the Courtland Fire Department's Facebook page, the area near the accident will remain shut down until the hazmat spill is cleaned up and the trucks are removed.

There were injuries reported, and the person was taken to a hospital to be treated.

There's no word on what caused the accident at this time.

