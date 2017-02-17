Virginia approves the sale of 151-proof liquor

File: A variety of liquor and wine bottles on a lit bar (Photo: shai-s, shai-s)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If your drinks from the bar aren't strong enough for your tastebuds, you're in luck.

The General Assembly passed a bill Thursday that legalizes the sale of 151-proof liquor. That means bars and ABC stores can now sell drinks like Everclear.

Virginia is the 49th state to legalize such strong alcohol.

We talked to a number of bar managers in downtown Norfolk. They said they have no plans to serve those drinks in the near future.

