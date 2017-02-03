Virginia Beach family displaced, two pets dead following house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A house fire in Virginia Beach left a family of three homeless and killed two pets Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says neighbors reported seeing a single-story home in the 5700 block of Chippewa Road burning around 12 p.m.

Crews arrived to the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and side of the house, with two rooms on the right side heavily involved.

The fire was brought under control at 12:19 p.m. and was fully extinguished around 12:50 p.m. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, however, two dogs were found dead inside.

The family that lived at the home; a father, mother and teenage son, have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Virginia Beach house fire

(© 2017 WVEC)