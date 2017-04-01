Virginia Beach woman killed in Wythe County crash

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach woman was killed Friday night in a three-vehicle crash in Wythe County, out in the western part of Virginia.

State Police say that shortly after 10 p.m., a Honda Insight driven by 21-year-old Paige Neubauer was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it crossed through the median, and struck a Honda Civic head-on in the northbound lanes. The impact caused the Insight to spin around, where it was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Investigators say Neubauer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Virginia Beach woman died at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 22-year-old Rachel E. Jones of New Castle, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Civic, 21-year-old Bridgett J. Oliver of New Castle, died at the scene. Both women were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 46-year-old Georgia man, and his three passengers were transported to LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski County for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

