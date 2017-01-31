Virginia files motion to intervene in case filed against executive order on immigration

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (Photo: JIM WATSON, Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Attorney General Mark Herring alongside Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that legal action would be taken against President Trump's executive order on immigration Tuesday.

The attorney general called the executive action was "unalwful, unconstitutional and un-American" in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth will be defending the rights of its residents and its own sovereign rights by moving to intervene and joining the pending case Aziz v. Trump et al. in the eastern district of Virginia.

Attorney General Herring issued the following statement on today's motion to intervene:

Today I am bringing legal action on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia against President Donald Trump and his administration for the unconstitutional and unlawful executive order of January 27, 2017. The Commonwealth has substantial interests justifying its intervention, and make no mistake, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our people, are already being harmed by this Executive Order. As we speak, there are students at our colleges and universities who are unable to return to Virginia. We have professors, researchers, and employees at our colleges and universities and Virginia businesses who either cannot enter the country, or who will be barred from returning should they leave. We have been working around the clock since Friday to examine this Executive Order before reaching this conclusion. This is not an action I take lightly, but it is one I take with confidence in our legal analysis, and in the necessity of intervening to both protect the Commonwealth's own sovereign interests and vindicate its residents' civil rights.

