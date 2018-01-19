Virginia governor to still see patients at medical practice

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to continue his medical practice as a pediatric neurologist on a limited basis.



Northam told WFIR-AM on Thursday that he plans to see some patients every other month or so. He had also continued the practice while serving as a state senator and lieutenant governor.



Northam said he will keep working with physician assistants and residents, but that his time with them will be less than his previous schedule. He said, "I look forward to continuing to take care of sick children and their families."



Northam was sworn-in as governor when he took the oath of office on Jan. 13.



