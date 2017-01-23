Virginia House endorses armed school security guards bill

School bus (Photo: Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The GOP-controlled Virginia House of Delegates has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow retired police officers to carry guns while working as school security guards.

The House voted Monday to advance the legislation.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed a similar bill last year, saying he had concerns about whether the armed guards would have sufficient training.

Republican Del. Scott Lingamfelter said he added new training provisions to this year's bill in an attempt to allay the governor's concerns. He said the bill was needed because we live in "very dangerous times" and schools need to be protected against "the unthinkable."

House Democrats voted against the bill, saying it would lead to more exceptions about who can carry guns on schools.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.