Virginia is losing film and TV projects to other states

Film camera chalkboard and roll (Photo: Jag_cz)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The Virginia film industry is having trouble competing for film and television projects, even when they're tied to Virginia.



The Virginian-Pilot reports that a new History Channel show about the Navy's SEAL Team Six is mostly shot in and around Wilmington, North Carolina. The team is actually based in Virginia Beach.



The new film "Hidden Figures" is about black women working at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton in the 1960s. But the movie was mostly shot in Georgia.



Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said it comes down to financial incentives. North Carolina, for instance, allots $30 million a year in grants and tax credits to production companies. Virginia offers $6.5 million.

