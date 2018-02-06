Virginia lawmakers consider curbs on drones

A drone hovers in the sunset. (Photo: Thinkstock)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers are considering whether to put new restrictions on drones.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a state House panel has advanced legislation that would give people the ability to stop drone flights near their homes and bar sex offenders from taking pictures of people with drones.

A state senator is also pushing for drones to be regulated by the state aviation board, instead of only being regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

© 2018 Associated Press