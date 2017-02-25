WVEC
Virginia lawmakers wrap up session focused on budget

The Associated Press , WVEC 1:09 PM. EST February 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have finished their work for the 2017 legislative session, a six week sprint that saw bipartisan cooperation on some issues like treating opioid addiction, but plenty of squabbles on social issues like abortion and gun issues.

The General Assembly adjourned Saturday after lawmakers gave final approval to the budget bill, the biggest task of this year's session. Lawmakers agreed to fund raises for state employees, with extra money for state troopers and other law enforcement officials.

Lawmakers also moved quickly to do Virginia's part in establishing an independent oversight authority for the beleaguered Washington-area Metro system. They also grappled with how best to dispose of the leftover waste product that comes from burning coal.

