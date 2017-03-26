Virginia man gored by deer he and his wife had raised

deer_generic1.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Virginia wildlife officials say a member of the Giles County Board of Supervisors was hospitalized after being attacked by a deer.

Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesman Lee Walker say Paul "Chappy" Baker was attacked by a nine-point buck outside his home earlier this week.

The buck gored Baker's lower legs and arms and caused bruises, cuts and lacerations. Walker says the attack, which lasted about 10 minutes, ended when Baker's wife shot and killed the deer with a pistol.

The Roanoke Times reports that officials collected a brain sample from the deer, but that Walker confirmed Friday that the deer was not rabid.

Walker said the Bakers had raised the buck since it was a fawn, which had been around the home for four years.

