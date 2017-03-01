Virginia named 11th best state in U.S.

Virginia is for Lovers, state motto and welcome sign on a billboard surrounded by trees (Photo: FotoMak, FotoMak)

Virginia takes top marks for being one of the nation's best!

That's according to an analysis conducted by U.S. News that recently ranked the Commonwealth as the 11th best state in the country.

The ranking places Virginia as one of the few states that has evolved dramatically, socially and economically in modern times.

It states that Virginia's economy is as "diverse as the shipbuilding on the southern shore, the farming and tobacco-growing of rural areas, seafood harvesting along the Atlantic coast and rivers, the apple-growing capital of Winchester in the northwest, wineries spread among the countryside and the technology companies of the suburban Washington corridor."

Our civilian labor force of 4.2 million along with the state's unemployment rate lingering well under the national average at four percent played roles in the state's placement.

U.S. News examined health care, education, crime and corrections, infrastructure and opportunity in order to rank each state.

