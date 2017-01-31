Virginia prosecutor sworn in as new acting attorney general

U.S. Attorney Dana Boente has been named acting attorney general by President Donald Trump. (Photo: 13News Now)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has selected a federal prosecutor from our area to replace Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

The new acting attorney general, Dana Boente, is ordering the Justice Department to defend President Trump's controversial executive order on immigration and refugees.

The White House says Boente was sworn in privately late Monday night. Up until then, he served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, which covers Hampton Roads.

"I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected,” Boente said in a statement issued through the White House.

It all comes after President Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, accusing her of betrayal and insubordination.

Yates publicly questioned the constitutionality of the executive orders, going as far as to refuse to defend it in court.

Boente, like Yates, is an appointee of President Obama. He supervises the prosecution of federal crimes and the litigation of federal civil matters, and is a 31-year veteran of the justice department.

Yates was deputy attorney general under President Obama and has been serving as acting acting attorney general since Loretta Lynch resigned on Inauguration Day.

Senate Democrats have objected to Sessions’ nomination, and Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday on CNN that Sessions should have to disclose his opinion of Trump’s immigration order before the Senate votes on his nomination.

