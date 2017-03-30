Virginia ranks among best states for retirees

(Photo: EpicStockMedia, EpicStockMedia)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- When it comes to places where people might want to retire, states like Florida and Hawaii spring to mind.

But how about here in the Commonwealth?

According to a new survey by Bankrate, Virginia is the sixth best state for retirees.

The survey looked at factors like cost of living, health care quality, and weather. Florida came in at number 17 while Hawaii didn't even crack the top 25, coming in 36th.

And coming in at number one: New Hampshire.

You can see the full ranking on Bankrate's website.

© 2017 WVEC-TV