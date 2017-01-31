Virginia state parks stimulate $225 million in spending

First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach. (Photo: 13News Now)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia state parks stimulate about $225 million in spending around the state last year.

A new report recently released by Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business shows that out-state-visitors to state parks spent about $100 million.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe hailed the report and noted that the various taxes generated by visitors to state parks almost equals the nearly $20 million the state spends in general fund dollars on the parks.

Virginia has 37 state parks, including the newly opened Natural Bridge State Park in Rockbridge County. State officials say the parks have a $222 million impact on the state's economy.

You can find a list of park locations on Virginia State Parks' website.

