Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Spotsylvania Co. woman

Barbara Yingling Taylor. (Photo: Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a 75-year-old woman that may need medical attention.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking for Barbara Yingling Taylor.

Taylor is believed to be in danger and was last seen on Wednesday at her home in the 14900 block of Taylor Lane in Spotsylvania.

She is 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, blue pajama pants or blue jeans.

Taylor suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She also may need medical attention, authorities said.

If you see Taylor, call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 1.540.582.7115.

