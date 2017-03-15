Virginia State Police named newest patrol dog trainee!

Virginia State Police is busy training one of its newest K9 recruits -- but they haven't named him yet! (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police has finally made a decision after putting out calls to the community to help name one of its newest recruits!

A three-year-old German Shepherd who will become a VSP Patrol Dog after his training will be named Storm!

The votes have been tallied and the results are in! *drum roll* VSP's new patrol dog is named STORM! #NameAPatrolPooch pic.twitter.com/mxBVCcmNqw — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) March 15, 2017

The canine arrived at Virginia State Police headquarters on Monday along with two other new trainees, according to Virginia State Police's Facebook page.

Starting Monday, March 13, he will spend 13 weeks in training, learning obedience, tracking, building searches and more.

The dog will graduate on June 9 with his canine handler and become one of 15 patrol dogs in the department's canine ranks.

You can go to Virginia State Police's Facebook page to submit the name you think officers should call him!

But there is a deadline. You have until Wednesday, March 8 to enter the name before officers choose from the comments!

© 2017 WVEC-TV