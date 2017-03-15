WVEC
Virginia State Police named newest patrol dog trainee!

Yasmeen Freightman, WVEC 4:22 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

Virginia State Police has finally made a decision after putting out calls to the community to help name one of its newest recruits!

A three-year-old German Shepherd who will become a VSP Patrol Dog after his training will be named Storm!

 

 

The canine arrived at Virginia State Police headquarters on Monday along with two other new trainees, according to Virginia State Police's Facebook page.

Starting Monday, March 13, he will spend 13 weeks in training, learning obedience, tracking, building searches and more.

The dog will graduate on June 9 with his canine handler and become one of 15 patrol dogs in the department's canine ranks.

You can go to Virginia State Police's Facebook page to submit the name you think officers should call him!

But there is a deadline. You have until Wednesday, March 8 to enter the name before officers choose from the comments!

