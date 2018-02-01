Virginia State Police search for missing, endangered 17-year-old

(WVEC) -- Virginia State Police have issued an endangered and missing alert for a 17-year-old girl from Luray, Virginia.

Cayla Sue Austin was last seen on Thursday at 4 p.m. She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes, blond hair, and a lip ring in her bottom lip.

The Luray Police Department said the child is believed to be in danger and was was last seen by her family. She could possibly be with some of her friends.

She may also have access to a vehicle, and may need medical attention.

If located call 911, or contact the Virginia State Police at 1-888-822-4453.

